Berlin lorry attack police on lookout...

Berlin lorry attack police on lookout for 'dangerous' Tunisian man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Romsey Advertiser

Emergency services at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin A manhunt is under way for an "armed and dangerous" Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has been identified as a suspect in the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 dead. Anis Amri was identified by Tunisian officials as the man being sought by German police across the country and the wider border-free area of the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child hears voice of parents for first time. 2 hr misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me 5 hr PolakPotrafi 1
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Tue Rockstar 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Tue rider 276,629
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec 15 Daniel decosta 1
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Dec 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15) Dec 14 Yidfellas v USA 11
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC