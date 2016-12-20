Berlin lorry attack police on lookout for 'dangerous' Tunisian man
Emergency services at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin A manhunt is under way for an "armed and dangerous" Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has been identified as a suspect in the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 dead. Anis Amri was identified by Tunisian officials as the man being sought by German police across the country and the wider border-free area of the European Union.
