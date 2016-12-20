Belgian police detain possible terror...

Belgian police detain possible terrorist, seize weapons in Brussels raid

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Boston.com

The Brussels prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the search ''was aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature.' ' The raid was launched Monday in the Schaerbeek neighborhood of the Belgian capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child hears voice of parents for first time. 2 hr misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me 5 hr PolakPotrafi 1
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Tue Rockstar 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Tue rider 276,629
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec 15 Daniel decosta 1
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Dec 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15) Dec 14 Yidfellas v USA 11
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC