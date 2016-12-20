Bangladesh Police foil JMB's New Year Celebrations terror attack plan7 min ago

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec.29: Police in Bangladesh have confirmed the arrest of five suspected members of the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh who were allegedly collecting explosives to carry out attacks in Dhaka during New Year celebrations. The arrests were made in the capital's Darus Salam area on Tuesday evening when the suspects were carrying around 30 kilograms of explosives in their bags to make bombs at a safe house, Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism unit of DMP, told a news briefing.

