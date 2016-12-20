Bangladesh arrests five suspected Isl...

Bangladesh arrests five suspected Islamists 'plotting New Year attack'

Police in Bangladesh have arrested five suspected Islamist militants believed to be plotting to attack New Year celebrations, a counter-terrorism police chief said on Wednesday. The five were believed to be members of a faction of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, which was blamed for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, most of them foreigners.

