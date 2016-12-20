Bangladesh arrests five suspected Islamists 'plotting New Year attack'
Police in Bangladesh have arrested five suspected Islamist militants believed to be plotting to attack New Year celebrations, a counter-terrorism police chief said on Wednesday. The five were believed to be members of a faction of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, which was blamed for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, most of them foreigners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|116
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 26
|Adolph Trumpler
|206
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC