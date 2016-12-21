Australian Christmas Day terrorist attack foiled, police say
Police say they have arrested seven suspects who allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Australia's second largest city on Christmas Day. Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group and had planned attacks on Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul's Cathedral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Dec 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15)
|Dec 14
|Yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC