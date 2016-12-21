Abu Walaa ISIS network based in Germany

A truck ran into a Christmas market Monday, December 19, 2016 evening in a major public square in Berlin, killing nine people and injuring at least 50 others, police said. New light has been shed on the German terrorist network behind the Berlin attack by 345 pages of German investigative files obtained by CNN.

