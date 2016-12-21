Abu Walaa ISIS network based in Germany
A truck ran into a Christmas market Monday, December 19, 2016 evening in a major public square in Berlin, killing nine people and injuring at least 50 others, police said. New light has been shed on the German terrorist network behind the Berlin attack by 345 pages of German investigative files obtained by CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Dec 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15)
|Dec 14
|Yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC