2017 look ahead: Southeast Asia's fig...

2017 look ahead: Southeast Asia's fight against terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The likes of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria in the upcoming year. Indonesian police attend a security briefing at the National Monument before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Jakarta, Indonesia December 22, 2016.REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo SINGAPORE: As Southeast Asia continues to fight terrorism in 2017, it will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 23 min Frogface Kate 116
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... 21 hr Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Tue Mkz6 2
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Mon Adolph Trumpler 206
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC