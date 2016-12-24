2 in UK court charged with preparing ...

2 in UK court charged with preparing an act of terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

It's too early to say whether the two Libyan men who hijacked a Libyan plane with 117 people on board and diverted it to Malta had any links to terror groups, Malta's police commissioner said Saturday. The hijackers did not make any demands when they were holding the crew and passengers of the Afriqiyah Airways before surrendering to Maltese authorities, police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 3 min Cordwainer Trout 8
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec 20 rider 276,629
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec 15 Daniel decosta 1
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Dec 15 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC