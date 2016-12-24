2 in UK court charged with preparing an act of terrorism
It's too early to say whether the two Libyan men who hijacked a Libyan plane with 117 people on board and diverted it to Malta had any links to terror groups, Malta's police commissioner said Saturday. The hijackers did not make any demands when they were holding the crew and passengers of the Afriqiyah Airways before surrendering to Maltese authorities, police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said.
