12 dead and 48 injured as truck rams into Berlin Christmas market
Emergency services at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin A "suspicious person" - thought to be the driver - was arrested near the scene and a passenger in the lorry died "on the spot", authorities said. Berlin Police tweeted: "A suspicious person was arrested near #Breitscheidplatz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|2 hr
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Tue
|Rockstar
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Tue
|rider
|276,629
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Dec 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel 'gagged reports' Sotloff was its citizen (Apr '15)
|Dec 14
|Yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC