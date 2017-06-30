Spam, Lovely Spam! Mystery Meat Celebrates 80th Spam-iversary
The beginning of July ushers in an important anniversary. No, not the date when the U.S. declared its independence from the British Empire, but the day immediately after: July 5. On that day in 1937, the American culinary landscape experienced the arrival of the canned luncheon meat known as Spam.
