Spam: A brief history of the meat product as it turns 80
The combination of meat and other ingredients was the subject of a catchy commercial jingle and relentless mockery by the Monty Python comedy troupe in a famous sketch. But its ubiquity combined with its relative inexpensiveness has allowed the product to survive mostly unscathed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sell my Email Address (Jan '11)
|Jun 28
|yobooty
|74
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May '17
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC