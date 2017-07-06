Some thought NPR tweeted "propaganda....

Some thought NPR tweeted "propaganda." It was the Declaration of Independence.

20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Perhaps it was the Founding Fathers' capitalization of random words or the sentence fragments into which some of the Declaration's most recognizable lines were broken. But plenty of Twitter users reacted angrily to the thread, accusing NPR of spamming them - or, worse, trying to push an agenda.

