Frustrations continue for Paradise an...

Frustrations continue for Paradise and Clear email users

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The issue has been affecting customers who use Clear.net and Paradise.net email accounts since May. Customers have complained they have received dozens of spam messages each day, in some cases filing their mailboxes and delaying the receipt of legitimate emails. READ MORE: * Vodafone customers face fourth day of long email delays * Vodafone email fix 'high priority' * Spark says problems facing 'small groups' of Xtra customers to be expected Lower Hutt flying instructor Phil Pearson complained that Vodafone customer service staff had given little information and provided questionable advice about the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sell my Email Address (Jan '11) Jun 28 yobooty 74
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May '17 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC