Don't Play Hide and Seek: Why You Should Keep Your Email Code Clean
Hide and seek may be a fun childhood game, but if you hide content in your code, you may run the risk of hurting your deliverability. And while there are some very important practices you should focus on implementing, like authentication, opt-in, and permission, content and code elements are two of the elements of deliverability you can fully control.
