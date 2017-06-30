aiospamc 0.3.0

'''Subject: Test spam mail Message-ID: Date: Wed, 23 Jul 2003 23:30:00 +0200 From: Sender To: Recipient Precedence: junk MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit This is the GTUBE, the Generic Test for Unsolicited Bulk Email If your spam filter supports it, the GTUBE provides a test by which you can verify that the filter is installed correctly and is detecting incoming spam. You can send yourself a test mail containing the following string of characters : XJS*C4JDBQADN1.NSBN3*2IDNEN*GTUBE-STANDARD-ANTI-UBE-TEST-EMAIL*C.34X You should send this test mail from an account outside of your network.

