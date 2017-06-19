You can now integrate SMX security into Microsoft Office 365, Google and other cloud email platforms

Cloud email security and managed messaging service provider SMX has launched a new integration service which enables the full suite of SMX email security and management services to be integrated into virtually any third-party cloud email service. SMX CEO Ian McDonald says the new SMX service has compelling business benefits for organisations of all sizes, and is of particular value to mid-sized organisations using Microsoft Office 365 or Google Apps and who need industry-leading threat protection alongside sophisticated email management including high capacity cloud archiving with unlimited email storage.

