You can now integrate SMX security into Microsoft Office 365, Google and other cloud email platforms
Cloud email security and managed messaging service provider SMX has launched a new integration service which enables the full suite of SMX email security and management services to be integrated into virtually any third-party cloud email service. SMX CEO Ian McDonald says the new SMX service has compelling business benefits for organisations of all sizes, and is of particular value to mid-sized organisations using Microsoft Office 365 or Google Apps and who need industry-leading threat protection alongside sophisticated email management including high capacity cloud archiving with unlimited email storage.
