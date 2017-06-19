You can now integrate SMX security in...

You can now integrate SMX security into Microsoft Office 365, Google and other cloud email platforms

Cloud email security and managed messaging service provider SMX has launched a new integration service which enables the full suite of SMX email security and management services to be integrated into virtually any third-party cloud email service. SMX CEO Ian McDonald says the new SMX service has compelling business benefits for organisations of all sizes, and is of particular value to mid-sized organisations using Microsoft Office 365 or Google Apps and who need industry-leading threat protection alongside sophisticated email management including high capacity cloud archiving with unlimited email storage.

