Windows 10 Insider Preview build 1621...

Windows 10 Insider Preview build 16215 for PCs: What's been fixed... and what hasn't

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

Today, following a three-week wait, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview build 16215 for PCs in the Fast ring . The new build brings a huge range of new features and improvements - but as you would expect, it also includes a range of fixes, and some known issues to be aware of before you install it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May '17 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16) Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC