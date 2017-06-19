UrbanClap, Truecaller partner to enab...

UrbanClap, Truecaller partner to enable seamless hiring of services

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , June 23 : Online marketplace UrbanClap on Friday announced its partnership with Truecaller, a communication app, to enhance consumer experience by integrating Truecaller Priority in the company's IVR and its enlisted professional's numbers. Customers with Truecaller app installed on their mobiles will be able to easily identify and filter the IVR or service delivery verification calls when hiring professionals through UrbanClap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May '17 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16) Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC