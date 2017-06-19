UrbanClap, Truecaller partner to enable seamless hiring of services

New Delhi , June 23 : Online marketplace UrbanClap on Friday announced its partnership with Truecaller, a communication app, to enhance consumer experience by integrating Truecaller Priority in the company's IVR and its enlisted professional's numbers. Customers with Truecaller app installed on their mobiles will be able to easily identify and filter the IVR or service delivery verification calls when hiring professionals through UrbanClap.

