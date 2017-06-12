U.S. Hospital Email Security Lacking, Researchers Say Email Marketing Daily a " 18 minutes ago

U.S. Hospital Email Security Lacking,...

U.S. Hospital Email Security Lacking, Researchers Say

Read more: MediaPost

New research released by the Global Cyber Alliance reveals that American healthcare providers have incredibly low adoption rates of Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance , an email protocol that can protect brands from impersonation attacks. Email authentication and deliverability is an extremely technical realm in email marketing, with varying acronyms that can be confusing even to a veteran marketer.

