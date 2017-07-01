To filter out fake news, Facebook to reduce "low quality" links in News Feed

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 -- Facebook , Inc. said Friday it has made an update available to help "reduce low quality links in News Feed." The update, apparently an effort to filter out spam and fake news, is based on the social media network's research findings that there is a tiny group of people who routinely share vast amounts of public posts per day, effectively spamming people's feeds.

