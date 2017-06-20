The antivirus program can be downloaded from Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Computer users will be offered a free antivirus scan starting from Wednesday as part of a year-long police campaign to promote cybersecurity. The aim is to counter the rising menace of botnets, or "bots" - a group of computers that are infected and controlled by hackers who then use them to attack other computers and steal personal and private information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May '17
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC