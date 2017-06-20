The antivirus program can be download...

The antivirus program can be downloaded from Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong

Computer users will be offered a free antivirus scan starting from Wednesday as part of a year-long police campaign to promote cybersecurity. The aim is to counter the rising menace of botnets, or "bots" - a group of computers that are infected and controlled by hackers who then use them to attack other computers and steal personal and private information.

