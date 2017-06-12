Spear-Phishing Attacks: What You Need...

Spear-Phishing Attacks: What You Need to Know

When Democratic National Committee Chief John Podesta's aide forwarded him an email that claimed Podesta's Gmail account was hacked , Podesta did what most of us would have done: He clicked the link within the email and was directed to a website where he was prompted to enter a new password. He did so and then went about his daily business.

