Spear-Phishing Attacks: What You Need to Know
When Democratic National Committee Chief John Podesta's aide forwarded him an email that claimed Podesta's Gmail account was hacked , Podesta did what most of us would have done: He clicked the link within the email and was directed to a website where he was prompted to enter a new password. He did so and then went about his daily business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May '17
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC