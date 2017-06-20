Spam EMAIL attack - FAKE DDoS threat if site owner does not pay
The SANS Internet Storm Center warns that spammed FAKE DDoS attack threats are circulating to contact points on the web site's WHOIS registration records . The site owner is threatened if they do not pay, just like the approach used in ransomware attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSMVPs.
