Possible Active Shooter at US Army Installation in Alabama, Facility on Lockdown
A possible active shooter was reported at a U.S. Army installation in Alabama on Tuesday, forcing the facility to go on lockdown, Fox News reports. An email was sent out to employees at the Redstone Arsenal at 10:31 a.m. informing them that this was "a real world event, which is not part of the exercise," according to AL.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sell my Email Address (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|yobooty
|74
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May '17
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC