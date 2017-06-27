Possible Active Shooter at US Army In...

Possible Active Shooter at US Army Installation in Alabama, Facility on Lockdown

A possible active shooter was reported at a U.S. Army installation in Alabama on Tuesday, forcing the facility to go on lockdown, Fox News reports. An email was sent out to employees at the Redstone Arsenal at 10:31 a.m. informing them that this was "a real world event, which is not part of the exercise," according to AL.com.

