Ottawa freezes anti-spam provision, seeks review of legislation

The federal government has put on hold the implementation of part of Canada's anti-spam law in response to feedback from the business community. The law, which came into effect in 2014 , puts restrictions on e-mails and other electronic communications for promotional purposes.

