New Mimecast Report Detects 400% Increase in Impersonation Attacks
In its second quarterly assessment, Mimecast found that both known and unknown attacks, as well as spam, are continuing to get through incumbent email security systems. In addition and of particular concern, are emails that contain no malware, and instead rely on duping recipients into responding to a request that usually involves sending the attacker money or highly monetizable data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC