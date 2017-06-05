New Mimecast Report Detects 400% Incr...

New Mimecast Report Detects 400% Increase in Impersonation Attacks

18 hrs ago

In its second quarterly assessment, Mimecast found that both known and unknown attacks, as well as spam, are continuing to get through incumbent email security systems. In addition and of particular concern, are emails that contain no malware, and instead rely on duping recipients into responding to a request that usually involves sending the attacker money or highly monetizable data.

Chicago, IL

