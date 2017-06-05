New Mimecast Report Detects 400% Incr...

New Mimecast Report Detects 400% Increase in Impersonation Attacks

Mimecast Limited , a leading email and data security company, today announced the most recent quarterly release of the Mimecast Email Security Risk Assessment , a test which measures the effectiveness of email security systems currently in use by thousands of organizations globally. In its second quarterly assessment, Mimecast found that both known and unknown attacks, as well as spam, are continuing to get through incumbent email security systems.

