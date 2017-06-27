New Features Have Been Released by SmartTouch Interactive for Their...
SmartTouch NexGen is designed to address the needs and challenges of both real estate sales and marketing teams and to consolidate those needs and challenges into one platform solution. Marketing users can deploy automated campaigns and highly targeted messages to various contact lists and gain full transparency into KPIs such as open and click-through rates.
