New anti-spam law changes bring more confusion for business owners
Earlier this week, the federal government announced changes to the Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation , suspending the private right of action provision that was due to come into effect on July 1, 2017. The provision would have allowed class action lawsuits to be filed against individuals and organizations for alleged violations of the CASL legislation by sending unsolicited spam e-mail, text, instant message, Facebook message or any other commercial electronic message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan '17
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC