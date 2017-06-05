New anti-spam law changes bring more confusion for business owners

Earlier this week, the federal government announced changes to the Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation , suspending the private right of action provision that was due to come into effect on July 1, 2017. The provision would have allowed class action lawsuits to be filed against individuals and organizations for alleged violations of the CASL legislation by sending unsolicited spam e-mail, text, instant message, Facebook message or any other commercial electronic message.

