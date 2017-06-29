Massive cyberattack spreads ransomware across Europe, US
A massive cyberattack that freezes computers and demands a ransom to open them has hit companies in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world, U.S. officials and private cybersecurity analysts said Tuesday. Among the American targets are the giant Merck pharmaceutical company in New Jersey; a major multinational law firm, DLA Piper; and possibly the Mondelez food company, which produces Oreo cookies.
