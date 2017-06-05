MarketSmith WebinarJoin us for a discussion about the current market, ...

MarketSmith WebinarJoin us for a disc...

The market continues to climb giving investors new stock ideas with each new high. Should you hone in on your best ideas or diversify your portfolio as strong breakouts occur? Join MarketSmith product coach Scott St. Clair and IBD markets writer Scott Lehtonen for a discussion about market action over the last month and the shifts in industry groups.

