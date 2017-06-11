Malware downloader infects your PC wi...

Malware downloader infects your PC without a mouse click

You think you're safe from malware since you never click suspicious-looking links, then somebody finds a way to infect your PC anyway. Security researchers have discovered that cybercriminals have recently started using a malware downloader that installs a banking Trojan to your computer even if you don't click anything.

