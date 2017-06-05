Lane Moore's "Tinder Live" show swipes right into Turner Hall on Friday

From the arrogant and obnoxious to the basic and benign , the fake spam-bots to the outright insane , it's often tough to wade through the muck of miserable profiles not to mention, survive strangers' reflexive, physical appearance-based judgment and then labor through insipid, indifferent messaging until they stop responding and your swipe thumb develops early-onset arthritis. Fun! Enter Lane Moore, a writer and comedian in New York who saw in the morass of modern online dating an opportunity for lighthearted entertainment.

