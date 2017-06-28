It's Not Just CNN: Five Fake Trump-Ru...

It's Not Just CNN: Five Fake Trump-Russia Stories Pushed By Establishment Media

The retraction led to the resignation of three CNN journalists, and in the eyes of many on the right, the incident was just more proof that the media is desperate to go after President Trump on Russia allegations - with or without facts. This comes as recently released video from Project Veritas shows a CNN producer on hidden camera saying that he thinks the Russia story is "mostly bullshit right now," and that CNN CEO Jeff Zucker is encouraging his staff to forgo other topics to focus on Russia allegations.

Chicago, IL

