Instagram Has a New Filter for Posts:...

Instagram Has a New Filter for Posts: Spam

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Phone Scoop

Instagram today introduced two tools it hopes will help reduce toxic and spammy comments on users' posts. First, Instagram is adding a filter to block offensive comments that might be made on posts and videos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phone Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sell my Email Address (Jan '11) Wed yobooty 74
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May '17 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,796 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC