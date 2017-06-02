Gmail offers better malware and phish...

Gmail offers better malware and phishing protection for enterprises

Friday Jun 2 Read more: BetaNews

Google has updated Gmail with a number of new security features aimed at businesses that require better protection against malware and phishing scams. The company announced today that it is bringing early phishing detection to its email service by using machine learning along with click-time warnings for malicious links found in emails as well as unintended external reply warnings.

Chicago, IL

