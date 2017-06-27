FTC To Review CAN-SPAM Rules

The Federal Trade Commission is gearing up to review rules implementing CAN-SPAM -- a 2003 law aimed at regulating commercial email. "Regulations can be important tools in protecting consumers, but when they are outdated, excessive, or unnecessary, they can create significant burdens on the U.S. economy, with little benefit," Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen said in a statement announcing the new review.

