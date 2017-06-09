Feds heed Chamber warnings on spam rules
The London Chamber of Commerce has played a key role in getting Ottawa to back down on a controversial part of its anti-spam regulations. The federal government announced this week it is suspending a provision, known as private right of action, which would have allowed lawsuits by people who receive commercial email without prior consent.
