Feds crack open CAN-SPAM Act anew

On June 22, the Federal Trade Commission announced a review of elements of the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 to assess its effectiveness and the costs of compliance. The Federal Trade Commission served notice of a pending review of the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 designed to limit email spam, to include whether the law has been effective, the cost of compliance and whether it should be amended to reflect technology and socioeconomic changes.

