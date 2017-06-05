Does (at) Instead of @ Really Keep Sp...

Does (at) Instead of @ Really Keep Spammers at Bay?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Credit.com

Have you ever been on a website and noticed the site owner or another user has written out their email address in some variation of the following? If you wondered if the person was just averse to using symbols, you may be interested to know it's actually a decent method for reducing unwanted spam emails and protecting yourself from possible phishing scams and even identity theft . We talked to digital security expert Adam Levin, co-founder of Credit.com and chairman and founder of CyberScout , to learn more about how it works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Credit.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May '17 Logical 1
News BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07) Jan '17 massimo carducci 1,158
Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12) Jan '17 bydem 10
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec '16 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online (Oct '16) Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 (Oct '16) Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC