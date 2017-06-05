Does (at) Instead of @ Really Keep Spammers at Bay?

Have you ever been on a website and noticed the site owner or another user has written out their email address in some variation of the following? If you wondered if the person was just averse to using symbols, you may be interested to know it's actually a decent method for reducing unwanted spam emails and protecting yourself from possible phishing scams and even identity theft . We talked to digital security expert Adam Levin, co-founder of Credit.com and chairman and founder of CyberScout , to learn more about how it works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Credit.com.