CASL's Private Right of Action Kicks in Saturday

Canada's Anti-Spam Law went into effect on July 1, 2014, but an important grace period for the law terminates this Saturday, July 1, 2017. That grace period stayed the right of private action under CASL, meaning that the only penalties assessable for violations of CASL to date are administrative fines.

