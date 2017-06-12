Canadian Government Suspends Private Right of Action Under Anti-Spam Law

In an order dated June 2, 2017, the Canadian government indefinitely suspended a key provision in Canada's anti-spam legislation , which was set to take effect on July 1, 2017. While CASL initially came into force in July 2014, the final set of provisions to take effect would have afforded individuals the right to file private causes of action for alleged violations of CASL, in addition to the administrative penalties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.