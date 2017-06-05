Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation Update...

Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation Update - Private Right to sue by individuals is suspended,.

In a big left turn the Government of Canada is suspending the implementation of certain provisions in Canada's anti-spam legislation that was introduced in 2014 in response to concerns raised by businesses, charities and the not-for-profit sector. The provisions, known as private right of action, would have allowed lawsuits to be filed against individuals and organizations for alleged violations of the legislation.

