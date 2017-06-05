Banking trojan executes when targets hover over link in PowerPoint doc

Criminal hackers have started using a novel malware attack that infects people when their mouse hovers over a link embedded in a malicious PowerPoint file. The method-which was used in a recent spam campaign that attempted to install a bank-fraud backdoor alternately known as Zusy, OTLARD, and Gootkit-is notable because it didn't rely on macros, visual basic scripts, or JavaScript to deliver its payload.

