At least 3 Florida counties targeted by Russian hacking attempt
At least three Florida elections offices got malicious emails days before the 2016 presidential election that a classified federal report says were part of a Russian cyberattack that aimed to hack into their computers. Election supervisors in Citrus, Clay and Pasco counties told the Times/Herald Tuesday that they got the emails, but they did not open them.
