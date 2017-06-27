A Game Where You Slap A Watermelon To Learn About The Horror Of Being A Watermelon

This crazy strange game stars a sentient watermelon who tries to escape its fruity fate by hopping to freedom, which usually doesn't end well for the watermelon: The music and sound design is ominous and your efforts are mostly futile, sort of like if you replaced the protagonist in one of Playdead's game's with a watermelon; Limbo but for sentient produce. All you can do as the watermelon is hop, and roll where you will, but the input is finicky, leading to chaos.

