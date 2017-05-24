ZEROSPAM leverages artificial intelligence with the support of the Government of Canada
Thanks to the support of the NRC-IRAP, a team of four researchers hired by ZEROSPAM will work on how to improve detection of spam and other dangerous and undesirable email messages based on artificial intelligence's recent findings. This two year project will enable ZEROSPAM to improve the efficiency of its Anti-Spam solution, further establish its leadership, explore new markets and grow its business.
