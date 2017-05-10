Which of the "big 5" tech giants would you drop first? Rank them and see where you fit in
If you had a gun pointed at your head and had to choose one, which of the following five companies would you eradicate from your life: Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, or Amazon? Here's a fun "quiz" by Farhad Manjoo in The New York Times today. Rank these "Frightful Five" companies in order of which you could most do without to which you are most dependent on, and then see how your results compare with everyone else's.
