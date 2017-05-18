The insurer which spam emails its own...

The insurer which spam emails its own staff

Friday

The country's largest insurer is sending fake phishing emails to its own staff to test them on their ability to identify scams. Mark Knowles, director of cyber security and risk at IAG New Zealand, said the firm began sending fake emails several months ago as part of a company-wide approach to cyber security.

Chicago, IL

