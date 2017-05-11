The glitched-out, large-scale murals of Felipe Pantone
Felipe Pantone , a graffiti artist based in Valencia, Spain, does these amazing, cyberspace-is-everting murals, skinning buildings and even cars all around the world. The European Broadcasters' Union polled 500,000 18-25 year olds on the question, "Would you actively participate in a large scale uprising against the generation in power if it happened in the next days or months?" 53% answered yes.
